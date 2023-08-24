All Together Now tickets for 2024 go on sale

Muireann Duffy

Tickets for the 2024 All Together Now festival have gone on sale.

Next year’s outing will mark the festival’s fifth staging, with this year’s headliners including Lorde, Iggy Pop, and Jamie xx.

The festival will once again take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, August 1st-4th, at Curraghmore Estate in Co Waterford.

General and family weekend camping tickets are now on sale, both priced at €235 for a Tier 3 pass, or €249 for Tier 4. The Tier 1 and 2 tickets for both options, priced at €199 and €215 respectively, are sold out.

A limited number of these tickets can also be purchased through a five-stage instalment plan.

General and family campervan/caravan passes are also available for €99, but can only be used alongside a weekend camping ticket.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and usual outlets.

The news comes a day after Electric Picnic organisers confirmed the annual festival in Stradbally, Co Laois would be brought forward to August 16th-18th for 2024, as some loyalty early-bird tickets went on sale on Wednesday afternoon.