Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Stewart (Dooley) Hynes, (Suddenly) but Peacefully at his residence, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken girls Chantelle, Krystal and Amber, his mother Teresa and father Dooley (Snr), and his brother Justin, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Dooley’s Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown (Eircode R21 DY66) on Thursday from 12.noon to 8.pm, with Funeral Prayers at 7.pm. Removal on Friday morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Dooley’s funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.bagenalstownparish.ie