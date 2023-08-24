Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

  • Home >
Thursday, August 24, 2023

Gerry Lacey

Clongowana, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath / Carlow Town, Carlow

Suddenly on Wednesday 23rd August.  Predeceased by his brother Tommy and nephew Thomas.  Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Catherine and family Emma, Ian,  Shona, and Shane, grandchildren, Breandán, Conall, Sonny, Shay and Harry, daughter in law Janine, sons in law Noel and Ruari, brothers Peter, Frank, and Michael, sister Geraldine,  sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and his comrades from the Band of the Western Command.

May He Rest In Peace.

 

Reposing on Friday evening at the Strand Funeral Home (N37 E6K0) from 4 to 6 o’clock.  Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday morning in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in Drum Cemetery.

 

Gerry’s Funeral Mass may be streamed live on https://churchservices.tv/athlone

 

