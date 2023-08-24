Local band One Morning in August release new single today

By Elizabeth Lee

LOCAL band One Morning in August have today released a new single Those days. The song is a lament for the passing of time and people, in honour of the fathers of two of the band members who recently passed away.

One Morning in August includes John Phelan on vocals and guitar, Stephen Byrne on drums, with John’s sister Claire Cummins on additional vocals.

John and Claire grew up together in Kiltegan, while Stephen is also known as a news reporter with KCLR radio. The duo were just teenagers when they started to play music together, and even after going through college and forging their careers, their love of indie rock has prevailed.

For their new single, they collaborated with Oliver Cole, who is the lead singer/songwriter with Turn. He has previously collaborated with artists such as The Coronas, Glen Hansard and Gemma Hayes. Those days features Oliver on electric guitar and bass as well as backing vocals and the track was produced by Oliver in his studio in Dublin.

John’s dad and Oliver’s dad both died earlier this year, so the song is about life’s rich pageant and how transient it all is.

For One Morning in August’s recent live shows in Waterford and Carlow, they were joined by Claire Cummins, David Ayers, John Moloney and Adrian O’Connell.

The new single was released on Bandcamp and Minm today, 24 August, and across all streaming platforms from Thursday 31 August.

The single is from One Morning in August’s second album Another Morning, which will be released on FIFA Records later this year.

Those days is their sixth release since joining forces with Cork independent label FIFA Records, which also has bands such as The Frank and Walters on its roster.

The collaboration between One Morning in August and Oliver Cole was made possible by Artlinks.

The lads are also playing at an event organised by broadcaster Ann Marie Kelly in the Pantry, Portlaoise themed ‘Songs that saved your life’ today, August 24 alongside The Waterboys’ Steve Wickham, drummer Graham Hopkins, co-founder of The Saw Doctors John Turps, Oliver Cole and Colm Quearney to tell the story behind a song that resonated in our lives.