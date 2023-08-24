Nearly €300,000 worth of cannabis seized in Louth

Drugs worth 290 thousand euro have been jointly seized in County Louth.

Revenue officers made the find of herbal cannabis during the search of a commercial premises in Drogheda today.

Around 14.5 kgs of the drug was found with the help of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Drogheda Drugs Unit.

In a follow-up search of a home by gardai in the area a further €8,000 worth of herbal cannabis was discovered.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is being held at a Garda Station in County Louth.

