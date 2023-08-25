Air passengers delayed in Cork and Dublin due to self-service kiosk issues

Muireann Duffy

Some passengers faced delays at Cork and Dublin Airport on Friday morning due to an issue with self-service kiosks.

The IT issue caused delays for those attempting to check in for their flights in Cork and Dublin’s Terminal 2.

An IT issue with self service kiosks in Terminal 2 @DublinAirport has resulted in delays for some passengers checking in this morning. daa is working with our airline partners to resolve the issue ASAP. There is no impact to our passengers in Terminal 1. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) August 25, 2023

A similar notice was also posted by Cork Airport, but both were updated a short time later to confirm the issue had been resolved.