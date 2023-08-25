  • Home >
Are you smarter than a Leaving Cert? Take our quiz to find out

Friday, August 25, 2023

In a true sign that the end of the summer is upon us, Leaving Certificate students around the country received their exam results on Friday morning.

While the experience of sitting the Leaving Cert is one that sticks with many of us — if you’ve had the nightmare where you wake up thinking you’re late for Maths Paper One, you’re not alone — much of the subject matter has long since left the building.

Take our quiz, based on questions from recent exam papers across eight of the most commonly sat subjects, to test whether you were paying attention all those years ago.


