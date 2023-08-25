  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí seize cocaine, cash and cars during searches in Galway

Gardaí seize cocaine, cash and cars during searches in Galway

Friday, August 25, 2023

Gardaí have seized cocaine, cash, cars and designer watches during searches at seven locations in Galway city and county on Friday

Cocaine worth €47,000 was seized along with €39,490 in cash and 10 Rolex and Hublot watches.

Two cars and one van, all registered in 2022, were also seized.

Two men in their 30s were arrested and are being detained at garda stations across Co Galway.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Tens of thousands of US fans descend on Dublin for American football game

Friday, 25/08/23 - 9:21pm

Catherine Martin defends her response to RTÉ payments scandal

Friday, 25/08/23 - 8:53pm

Hozier claims first UK number 1 album

Friday, 25/08/23 - 8:39pm