Houses set on fire in west Dublin after lightning strike

Friday, August 25, 2023

Firefighters in Dublin responded to two houses set alight following a lightning strike on Friday.

Dublin Fire Brigade said three fire engines attended the scene in Blanchardstown and the blaze was brought under control.

The incident came as Met Éireann issued a thunderstorm warning for 19 counties on Friday night.

The forecaster said localised thunderstorms could lead to spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The status yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Leitrim until 9pm on Friday.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Tens of thousands of US fans descend on Dublin for American football game

Friday, 25/08/23 - 9:21pm

Catherine Martin defends her response to RTÉ payments scandal

Friday, 25/08/23 - 8:53pm

Hozier claims first UK number 1 album

Friday, 25/08/23 - 8:39pm