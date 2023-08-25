Kind-hearted Ruby cuts her long locks for LauraLynn

By Elizabeth Lee

EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Ruby Minchin has a fabulous new hair style for her return to school this week!

She’s sporting a rather sleek-looking bob after she got her long, long hair lopped off for charity.

Ruby, who hails from Garryhill, had been growing her hair since her Communion day earlier this summer. She decided to donate her long tresses to the Locks of Love for LauraLynn charity. The LauraLynn Foundation helps families to take care of sick children and, through its Locks of Love appeal, in turn donates hair to the Little Princess Trust, which provides free, real-hair wigs for children and adults who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions. And not only did Ruby donate her beautiful hair so that other children might benefit from it, she also raised €800 for the LauraLynn Foundation itself.

“Ruby saw the website for Locks of Love and wanted to do something to help. The LauraLynn charity and the Locks of Love appeal are lovely charities who work with children,” explained Ruby’s mother Kate.

Hairdresser Annette Maher plaited Ruby’s hair before expertly cutting it off and styling it into a beautiful bob. Ruby herself is delighted with the new look and can’t wait to show her friends in third class at Drumphea NS.