Megan Hosey from Pres College, Carlow, makes the list in best-dressed debs competition

By Elizabeth Lee

MEGAN Hosey, a leaving cert student at Presentation College, Carlow, was “surprised and shocked” when she was selected as a contestant for this year’s Best Dressed Debutante competition.

Megan was just settling down to dinner in the Carnegie Hotel, Swords along with her classmates from Presentation College at their recent debs when she was tapped on the shoulder and told that she had been chosen to go forward to the best-dressed competition, which is run by Debs Ireland.

“She was very surprised, shocked really. She couldn’t believe it,” said her proud dad Gerard.

Megan looked beautiful in a dress that she bought in New Look, while her shoes and bag were bought from the Shein website. Hailing from Graiguecullen, Megan works part-time in the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge, while her ambition is to study pharmacy in college.

Her mam is Liz Hosey and her family are from Graiguecullen.

Megan is competing against scores of other lovely debutantes for a place in the final top ten qualifiers to be in with a chance of winning a trip for two to New York and a year-long contract with Assets Model Agency.

The selection process is through public voting, so dad Gerard is on a major publicity campaign to rally support for her. To vote for Megan or any of the other candidates, go to www.debsireland.com.