Four young people killed in car crash in Co Tipperary

Four young people have died following a single vehicle car crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary on Friday night.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, and three female passengers on their way to celebrate their Leaving Cert results, have been confirmed dead.

The three female passengers were Leaving Cert students attending different schools in the town, while the driver, in his early 20s, was a brother of one of the girls.

It is understood that they had been on their way to celebrate after receiving the results of their Leaving Certificate exams earlier.

The collision occurred on the Mountain Road, close to Clonmel town shortly after 7.30pm. The location of the accident is well-known locally for its steep gradient.

‘Disbelief and numbness’

Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath said there is huge shock and disbelief in Clonmel town.

“There is disbelief and numbness,” he said.

“The families involved are all local, from Clonmel and the surrounding area. It is utterly devastating. Our prayers are with the families and the whole community.”

Fine Gael councillor Declan Burgess said: “It’s heartbreaking news for the entire community.

“My prayers and thoughts are with the families involved.”

The Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has described the deaths as “heartbreaking”.

“Devastating news from Clonmel. Leaving Cert results day represents achievement, celebration & excitement. Tonight that has been replaced by grief, shock and sadness. Thinking of the families, friends & school community of the 4 young people. There are no words. Heart breaking,” he posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Investigation

Gardaí are currently at the scene and Mountain Road in Clonmel is closed to all traffic and people are asked to avoid the area.

The bodies of the deceased have been removed from the scene to South Tipperary General Hospital and post-mortem examinations will be conducted in the coming days.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) have been requested to conduct an examination of the scene which will take place on Saturday.

An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and a Senior Investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact the investigation team.

In a statement, gardaí they are aware that images of the immediate aftermath of this collision are being shared on social media and messaging applications.

They said they are also aware of the presence of a private drone over the collision scene during the aftermath of the road traffic collision.

They are appealing to the public not to share any of this material, if received, out of respect for the privacy of the deceased and their family and friends.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.