New furniture store to open in Carlow town

Friday, August 25, 2023

EZ LIVING Furniture have been given the go ahead in its plans for a unit at Carlow Retail Park.

The furniture company was given approval by Carlow County Council recently to construct a new first floor for retail use, along with internal alterations and layout changes at Unit 6, Carlow Retail Park, Hanover Road, Carlow. Permission was also sought for a new rear-facing first-floor window.

The Galway-based company has 17 stores nationwide and is a separate company to EZ Living Interiors, which operates from the Four Lakes Retail Park in Carlow.

Carlow retail park

