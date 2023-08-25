Strike still looms as Carlow firefighters ballot on a new pay deal

THE prospect of further industrial action by Carlow firefighters still looms despite a suspension announced last week. There has been mixed reception to a new pay deal brokered at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) last week, with a backlash from some members nationally.

Firefighters are to receive a written copy of the published deal in the coming days, with balloting expected to take place next week. Salaries for retained firefighters currently begin at €8,800, rising to €12,000 and then on the basis of attendance for training or call-outs.

Under the WRC deal, new recruits would enter the service with guaranteed minimum earnings of €18,269. However, this comes with several conditions, including a minimum number of hours worked, along with hours for community/voluntary work.

Carlow Fire Service member Aiden Owens said the deal appeared good on paper initially, but he believed many firefighters had soured on it subsequently.

“To keep it simple, they took the money from our right hand and put it in our left,” he said. “It looks good on paper but, as someone said, if you put clothes on a donkey, it’s still a donkey.”

Reaction has been decidedly mixed on the proposal, but time will tell whether firefighters will return to the picket line.

“Do I expect it to be rejected? Based on what I have seen, it may well be and we will be back into strike action again,” said Mr Owens.