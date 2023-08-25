The Script join line-up for Electric Picnic

Friday, August 25, 2023

The Script will play this year’s Electric Picnic.

The announcement was made on Friday morning, with the festival tweeting: “We’re beyond excited to welcome @thescript to the Electric Picnic Hall of Fame” alongside an image of the band, referencing their 2012 hit with Will.I.Am.

The band also responded to the news, writing: “Ireland! We are playing @EPfestival!! Beyond excited to perform back home again.”

The performance will come just months after the death of the band’s co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan, who passed away in April aged 46 following a short illness.

Formed in 2001, the band has achieved success around the world, with The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time and We Cry among their biggest hits.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Number of homeless hits another new record high

Friday, 25/08/23 - 3:46pm

RTÉ may have to consider compulsory redundancies, Bakhurst says

Friday, 25/08/23 - 3:45pm

PSNI Chief Constable to be quizzed by UK Commons committee over data breaches

Friday, 25/08/23 - 3:25pm