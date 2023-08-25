Tribute paid to former Carlow firefighter following passing

There was great sadness among Carlow firefighters this week following the death of their former colleague Stewart Hynes, who passed away in recent days. Stewart joined the fire service in 2008 and served in Bagenalstown until 2019.

On behalf of Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service, Aiden Owens said that his late colleague was a very popular and respected member of the fire service and sent condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in Bagenalstown.

Condolences and tributes were also paid on social media where he was described as a “true gentleman” who always wanted to help people.

The funeral mass of Stewart will take place this morning at 11am at St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown.