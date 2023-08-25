  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Tribute paid to former Carlow firefighter following passing

Tribute paid to former Carlow firefighter following passing

Friday, August 25, 2023

There was great sadness among Carlow firefighters this week following the death of their former colleague Stewart Hynes, who passed away in recent days. Stewart joined the fire service in 2008 and served in Bagenalstown until 2019.

On behalf of Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service, Aiden Owens said that his late colleague was a very popular and respected member of the fire service and sent condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in Bagenalstown.

Condolences and tributes were also paid on social media where he was described as a “true gentleman” who always wanted to help people.

The funeral mass of Stewart will take place this morning at 11am at St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown.

The late Stewart Hynes

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Strike still looms as Carlow firefighters ballot on a new pay deal

Friday, 25/08/23 - 9:54am

‘True gem’ of a home on market in Carlow town

Thursday, 24/08/23 - 3:44pm

Summer days at Bagenalstown’s outdoor pool

Thursday, 24/08/23 - 3:26pm