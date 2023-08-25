What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Leaving Cert results, a swimming tragedy in Cork and speculation over the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin cover the front pages of Friday’s nationals.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner both report on this year’s Leaving Certificate results being inflated to match those of 2022.

The Echo leads on the death of a 14-year-old boy who died on Thursday after getting into difficulty while swimming in Passage West in Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail reads: ‘Putin’s chilling taunt over his rival’s ‘mistakes” in reference to Mr Prigozhin, who is presumed to have been killed in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Daily Sun carry and interview with a US tourist who was the victim of a recent assault in Dublin city.

In Britain, the fallout from the plane crash which killed Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

Most titles lead on the crash with the spotlight turned on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s reaction and what caused the plane to come down.

The Daily Mail is one of several papers to focus on Mr Putin’s response, saying he “offered a sickening tribute” which it described as a “chilling taunt”.

His words also lead The Times and The Daily Telegraph, who both report on the Russian leader saying Mr Prigozhin had made “mistakes”.

The Daily Telegraph: 'He was a talented businessman… who made mistakes, says Putin'

The Financial Times says Mr Putin confirmed his one-time ally’s death as he offered condolences in his first public address since the crash.

FINANCIAL Times: "Putin breaks silence on Prigozhin to confirm Wagner warlord is dead"

And The Sun points the finger at Mr Putin as he sent “sincere condolences” to Mr Prigozhin’s family.

The Sun: Putin offers 'condolences' to Prigozhin's family and says boss 'made mistakes'

The Guardian also reports Mr Putin’s words as it looks into the cause of the crash, saying US officials believe an intentional explosion brought the plane down – a view echoed on the front page of the i.

GUARDIAN: "US says bomb most likely cause of Prigozhin crash"

The Metro concentrates on Mr Prigozhin’s former Wagner troops, saying they have issued a “chilling threat of vengeance” to Mr Putin.

Metro: WE'RE COMING FOR YOU, VLAD 🔴 Wagner rebels vow revenge for Putin's 'murder' of warlord

Other stories do make the front pages, the Daily Mirror focusing on the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in Woking as they say police in Pakistan are close to locating her father.

The Mirror: Cops: We're closing in on her dad

Migrants land on the front of the Daily Express with British prime minister Rishi Sunak insisting the best way to cut the cost of the asylum system is to prevent small boats arriving in the UK.

The Independent continues its campaign to support an Afghan pilot who fought with UK forces, calling for help to help his family escape the Taliban.

And the Daily Star reports on a “spooky” picture of a child which keeps being returned to a charity shop as it is too creepy.