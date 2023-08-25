What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received ten planning applications between 18 and 25 August.

Bagenalstown: Frank and Breada O’Hara wish to retain the construction of a single-storey extension to an existing domestic garage, change of use of the aforementioned domestic garage to use as an habitable dwelling and the construction of a domestic store at Ballwilliamroe, Bagenalstown.

Borris: Christy Ward wishes to retain change of use of existing garage to granny flat and permission to connect granny flat to existing house, and retention permission for increased size of car port at Upper Cottages, Borris.

Bunclody: David and Joanne Rellis wish to construct a dwellinghouse with services and domestic garage at Deerpark Old, Bunclody.

Carlow: Umberto Tavolieri wishes to apply for change of use of existing first-floor storage area to residential use with ground-floor access at 24 Dublin Street, Carlow.

Paul Dwyer wishes to retain front porch extension and garage conversion to domestic use at Monacurragh, Carlow.

Graiguenaspidogue: Pat and Sharon Tighe wish to construct a domestic garage at Graiguenaspidogue.

Hacketstown: Edmondbay Developments Ltd wishes to demolish portion of commercial retail store to the rear of existing retail unit at Main Street/Mill Street, Hacketstown. Full planning permission is sought for change of use of the entire retail site area for use as a hotel. Full planning permission is sought to construct a two-storey extension to the rear of existing original building, including the renovation of same for a 17-bedroom hotel, associated signage and associated facilities, including, kitchen, dining area, lounge/bar area, toilets, laundry facilities and associated carparking.

Kildavin: Richard Nolan wishes to retain planning permission for a domestic store at Ballyshancarragh, Kildavin.

Tullow: Farm Power Generation Ltd wishes to modify a previously granted planning permission to facilitate an increased output from 10MW to 20MW at the Coppenagh Solar Park, Coppenagh, Tullow. Increased output is being facilitated arising from improved technological advancements and availability of grid capacity. No other alterations to design and siting layout are proposed.