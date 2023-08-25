Wide open Senior Football Championship begins tonight

THE Michael Lyng Motors Senior Football Championship begins this weekend. It should be a wide open Championship with a number of teams in with a realistic chance of lifting the Nationalist Cup. Our reporter Kieran Murphy spoke with all eight clubs, including reigning champions Palatine.
GROUP 1
BAGENALSTOWN GAELS
Manager: Eddie Scally
Captain: Shane Clarke
Players In/Out: No injury worries going into the new season. More or less the same squad as last year
Hopes for the year: “We have to push on from last year and improve.”
Biggest threat: “Tinryland and Rathvilly are in the same group as ourselves. That won’t be easy,” says Liam Cummins.
Verdict: Their first game against newly promoted Fenagh could define their season. Lose and subsequent games against Tinryland and their old friends Mount Leinster Rangers become mountains to climb. They should make the quarter-finals.
FENAGH
Manager: John Hickey/David Hickey
Captain: Jamie Wall
Players In/Out: Colin Byrne out with shoulder injury. A few lads are travelling including Dylan Bradley and Padraig Mulrooney.
Hopes for the year: Staying up in senior level.
Biggest threat: “We are playing Bagenalstown in the first game. That is a local derby and will be tough,” says player, Padraig Hynes.
Verdict: It is going to be a tough year for the club. Getting promoted as they did was the target last year. Now they need one win and hope results go their way if they are to stay up. That is going to be difficult.
MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS
Manager: Paul O’Brien
Captain: Not announced yet
Players In/Out: Gary Lawlor and Tony Lawlor picked up injuries in the (hurling) final. The club didn’t know the extent of Gary’s injuries last week.
Hopes for the year: “The only thing we haven’t done in football is get to a final. We have beaten Rathvilly, Éire Óg and Tinryland before so it is a matter of getting a consistency.”
Biggest threat: “We are going to have to try and balance things now. We have one eye on the Leinster senior hurling championship but that is not coming until November. Hurling is hurling and if you are going to stay at it you have to stay sharp,” says Rangers player, Eddie Byrne.
Verdict: Eddie Byrne’s comments on the opposite page speak volumes. Rangers will be concentrating on hurling. They have found out in the past that no matter how mentally strong or how fit and conditioned their players are it is still not good enough against sides who only have football on their minds. Quarter-finalists but all their opposition in the group stages will fear and respect Rangers.
TINRYLAND
Manager: Stephen O’Meara
Captain: Shane Redmond.
Players In/Out: They have a decent clean bill of health but Conor Brennan is rehabbing. Also, out is Adam Fennelly from the league side. Apart from that, they say they are happy enough.
Hopes for the year: “There is only one answer to that. Winning the championship.”
Biggest threat: “It is hard to know. At this stage of the year, it is very open. You read so much into the league but it is all going to start now. Rangers are first up and they are coming off the back of a very successful hurling championship. I know it is a cliché but we won’t be looking any further than our first game,” says captain, Shane Redmond.
Verdict: The big question here is will Tinryland be distracted by all the stuff that was happening off the field in relation to a meaningless SFL 1 final against Éire Óg. Unlike last year, they are coming in as one of the fancies and that will bring its own pressures. They could still make the semis.
GROUP 2
ÉIRE ÓG
Manager: Turlough O’Brien
Captain: Jordan Morrissey
Players In/Out: Jordan Morrissey is injured. Eoghan Ruth and Chris Blake are in Australia and won’t be back. No further injuries.
Hopes for the year: “Winning back the championship. That is the club’s goal every year.”
Biggest threat: “We didn’t even make a semi-final last year. Every team is a threat really. It is a very tough group and then you have the other side. Tinryland were in the county final last year. We cannot take our eyes off anyone really,” says Jordan Morrissey.
Verdict: The memory of their tame capitulation in the quarter-final against Rathvilly last year still lingers. Current league form means nothing now. Historically, Old Leighlin and Rathvilly, have no fears of the Teach Asca side. Palatine are champions but their game against Éire Óg will reveal a lot about both sides. Should make the quarter-finals but that is about it.
OLD LEIGHLIN
Manager: Barry Hayes
Captain: Aaron Amond
Players In/Out: No retirees. A few young lads in such as Darragh Fitzgerald.
Hopes for the year: “We are in a tough group so competing against those teams and coming out of the group would make it a successful year.”
Biggest threat: “I think every team is a danger. You couldn’t pick one out. They are all difficult,” says Aaron Amond
Verdict: The group of death where the final minutes in some of the game will decide who goes through and who faces a relegation play-off. At the moment, Old Leighlin are the most vulnerable of the four teams in the group. Could need a play-off to stay in senior football.
PALATINE
Manager: Pado Flynn
Captain: Jason Kane
Players In/Out: From last year’s county final they are missing maybe four including Jack Brennan, Jamie Kenny and Tomás Sheehan. Ciaran Moran is out with an ACL injury. A number of underage players have come into the squad. Jack Deacy and Cian Cashman would be two who could feature.
Hopes for the year: “We would like to win it but with the number of players we have lost we are going through a transition period. The main goal is to get out of the group, get to a semi-final and see where it goes from there.”
Biggest threat: “ I think Éire Óg. They are clear favourites and will be hard to stop,” says Conor Crowley.
Verdict: In the group stages last year, the eventual champions mixed the good with the bad and even though they didn’t lose a game they dropped two points. The rest is history. Captain, Jason Kane, talked about a lack of respect back then. They will be the focus of everyone’s attention this year. They could get back into another final.
RATHVILLY
Manager: JJ Smith
Captain: Josh Moore
Players In/Out: Gary Dempsey has stepped down but otherwise they pick from a full panel.
Hopes for the year: “I think implementing how we want to play football and winning the early games is a key point for us.”
Biggest threat: “Ourselves getting our heads right and believing no-one can take us down if we do that,” says Luke Coleman.
Verdict: When they won the 2021 final a lot of the talk was of the young players coming through. Those young players had to grin and bear it when they were dislodged by Palatine last year in a close game. If they have learned and the older players such as Brendan Murphy, Brian Murphy, Eric Molloy and Barry John Molloy retain their appetite for the game they could return to the top of Carlow football.
Michael Lyng Motors Senior Football Championship fixtures – Round 1
FRIDAY 25 AUGUST
Bagenalstown Gaels v Fenagh, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm
SATURDAY 26 AUGUST
Old Leighlin v Éire Óg, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6pm
Rathvilly v Palatine, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm
SUNDAY 27 AUGUST
Mount Leinster Rangers v Tinryland, 6pm