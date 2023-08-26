  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Scratch cards flying out the door at Carlow store following €250K win!

Scratch cards flying out the door at Carlow store following €250K win!

Saturday, August 26, 2023

The scratch cards are flying out the door at Nolan’s Mace in Tullow following the recent €250,000 win.

After the scratch card win, the woman who is a regular customer in Nolan’s went down to the shop to share the good news.

“She was absolutely made up,”  said a delighted Kevin Nolan. “We couldn’t believe it”.

Kevin Nolan (left) and Nathan Doyle at Nolan’s Mace in Tullow where the 250,000 scratch card was sold last week

There has been great excitement in the shop since news broke and there has been a surge of scratch cards being sold at Nolan’s ever since.

It’s understood that there are only two €10 cards in Ireland with the top prize of quarter of a million.

“It’s mad, what are the odds,” said Kevin.

Nolan’s had a remarkable recent record in scratch card and Lotto wins.

Last year, the shop sold two scratch cards that had €45,000 prizes. There was also a Lotto ticket purchased at Nolan’s which earned €175,000.

“There’s a lot of prizes being sold. In fairness, there has also been good few €1,000s and €500 prizes,” added Kevin.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

New furniture store to open in Carlow town

Friday, 25/08/23 - 8:36pm

What’s planned for your area?

Friday, 25/08/23 - 8:32pm

Megan Hosey from Pres College, Carlow, makes the list in best-dressed debs competition

Friday, 25/08/23 - 6:43pm