Scratch cards flying out the door at Carlow store following €250K win!

The scratch cards are flying out the door at Nolan’s Mace in Tullow following the recent €250,000 win.

After the scratch card win, the woman who is a regular customer in Nolan’s went down to the shop to share the good news.

“She was absolutely made up,” said a delighted Kevin Nolan. “We couldn’t believe it”.

There has been great excitement in the shop since news broke and there has been a surge of scratch cards being sold at Nolan’s ever since.

It’s understood that there are only two €10 cards in Ireland with the top prize of quarter of a million.

“It’s mad, what are the odds,” said Kevin.

Nolan’s had a remarkable recent record in scratch card and Lotto wins.

Last year, the shop sold two scratch cards that had €45,000 prizes. There was also a Lotto ticket purchased at Nolan’s which earned €175,000.

“There’s a lot of prizes being sold. In fairness, there has also been good few €1,000s and €500 prizes,” added Kevin.