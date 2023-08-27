Carlow land earns €657K at auction

A substantial holding near Bagenalstown sold for €657,000 in three lots last week at auction.

Quinn Property held an online auction for the 47 acre roadside holding at Ballinkillen with two derelict dwellings. The property was divided into three separate lots, all with good frontage onto the public road. Auctioneer David Quinn had guided Lots 1 and 2 between €10,000 and €12,000 per acre while Lot 3 was guided in the region of €30,000. Mr Quinn noted that there were in excess of ten registered bidders for the property with most interest coming from local individuals.

On the day of the auction, bidding on Lot 1 (20.75 Acres With Derelict Residence) commenced at €180,000 and with activity from several bidders reached €310,000 after the opening round. The hammer fell at €320,000

Lot 2 (25.5 Acres With Woodland) sold for €250,000 at the same juncture. Lot 3 (0.75 Acres With Derelict Residence) attracted frenzied bidding from the off, with an opening bid of €20,000 jumping as far as €75,000 after the first round of bidding. The lot ultimately sold for €87,000.

Speaking after the auction Mr Quinn expressed his delight with the result. “There was good interest in this property right from the day of its launch. We are delighted to have been able to secure such a strong result which equates to approx. €14,000.”

Mr Quinn then added that “today’s result and the level of competition on show displays a clear depth of demand for similar holdings in the area”.

