Death notices for Co Carlow

DILLON – Sr. Therese (Elizabeth)

(Holy Rosary Sisters, (Zambia, Brazil and Ireland,) and formely of Killerig, Co. Carlow; 26th  August 2023, in the loving care of the staff at TLC Carton, Nursing Home, Raheny. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Elizabeth, brothers Johnny and Patrick, sister Sr. Winnie,  Brigidine Sisters. Deeply regretted by her Holy Rosary Sisters, sister Mary Drea, brothers Fr. Tom and Oliver, nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.

 

May she rest in peace.

 

Reposing on Tuesday (29 August) at Holy Rosary Convent, Brookville, Artane, with evening prayer at 4.45pm.

Funeral Mass will take place in St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock, on Wednesday (30 August) at 11 am, followed by burial at Dardistown Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend but can not do so may view the funeral Mass via St. Brendan’s church weblink:

https://stbrendanscoolock.org/webcam/#

 

William Alan Young

Kilcarrig Lodge, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at his home, August 26th, 2023.

Deeply regretted by his wife Doris, sons Mark, Simon & Paul, daughter Sally, daughters-in-law Catherine, Emma & Kellie, grandchildren Orla, Keira, Gavin, Carys, Jack, Matthew & Peter, sisters Ruth & Helen, brother David, relatives, neighbours & his many friends.

“At Rest”

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 3pm in Saint Mary’s Church, Bagenalstown, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Bagenalstown.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team.

