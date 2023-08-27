PIB Group acquires Carlow insurance firm

A CARLOW insurance brokerage has been acquired by one of the country’s largest operators.

National Insurance Ltd, with offices in Tullow and Dublin, was acquired by Campion Insurance, which is part of the rapidly growing international insurance intermediary PIB Group Ltd.

Based in Abbey Street, Tullow, National Insurance Ltd has looked after its clients’ insurance needs since 1979. The family-run business placed a major emphasis on customer service and provided a variety of insurance products ranging from car and home insurance to commercial property and motor trade insurance.

The arrival of National Insurance to Campion Insurance’s portfolio adds to the accelerated growth in Ireland and builds on the 15 businesses already acquired. Following this acquisition, PIB in Ireland now exceeds 400 employees.

Jim Campion of Campion Insurance said: “The addition of National Insurance yet again underscores our ambition in the Irish market and aligns with our strategy of developing our specialist insurance offerings for the benefit of our customers. I would like to extend a very warm welcome to our new colleagues and I look forward to working with the team in National Insurance to continue our growth in the market as our business continues to go from strength to strength.”

Ken Dunne, National Insurance, said: “The acquisition of National Insurance by PIB Group is great news for our clients and team. It provides our customers with greater scale and a scope of services which is very exciting. We are delighted to now be part of the group and look forward to working with Jim and Campion Insurance to drive further growth of the Campion business.”

Campion Insurance was established in Urlingford Co Kilkenny in 1984 by Jim and Margaret Campion. Since then, it has grown into one of Ireland’s largest brokers, with offices nationwide. The business was acquired by PIB Group in 2021 and Campion Insurance is now PIB’s lead brand in the Irish market.

PIB Group has offices throughout the Britain, the Channel Islands, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands.