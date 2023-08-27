Stunning four-bed home with views of River Suir for €720,000

You’ll be ‘Suir’ to love this stunning four-bed home at King’s Channel in Waterford.

30 The Estuary is a stunning four-bed detached home in one of the city’s most desired locations. The property offers 320sqm of spacious light-filled, well-appointed accommodation with superb views over the River Suir to the rear.

The moment you walk through the front door you are welcomed by a double height entrance hall with bespoke staircase and guest bathroom. This leads to a wonderful open plan living and dine room with back to back gas fires and American oak floors.

There are two sets of double doors from the dining area, one opening to the westerly facing patio and rear garden and another which leads you to the beautiful handcrafted kitchen with open plan access to the conservatory/dining area and cosy family room overlooking the front of the home. The kitchen features a central island unit with storage and seating for family dining and entertaining.

The utility room off the kitchen has extensive storage which in turn opens to what is currently in use as a games room/bar but would also function as an ideal ground floor fifth bedroom.

The first floor offers four generous bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, a dedicated home office and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has a separate dressing room with fitted storage and a newly renovated en-suite.

Outside the property has parking for several cars with a cobble lock driveway to the front and access at both sides which brings you to a private enclosed rear garden with a variety of shrubbery and planting and a paved patio area which is ideal for outdoor dining overlooking the River Suir.

The location of the home is also second to none. King’s Channel is located immediate to University Hospital Waterford, Ardkeen and Tesco shopping centres, schools and a host of services, sporting and leisure amenities and is just a few minutes’ stroll to the adjacent river walk.

The asking price for the home is €720,000.

Find out more about this superb home at www.myhome.ie/4726520 or contact selling agent Margaret Fogarty of REMAX Team Fogarty on 051 843684.