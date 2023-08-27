Uisce Éireann to upgrade water mains in Rathvilly

UISCE Éireann crews will arrive in Rathvilly in the coming days, bringing with them the promise of a more reliable water supply for the community.

Working with Carlow County Council, Uisce Éireann will replace more than 1km of ageing pipes in Moanavoth, Rathvilly and deliver a more reliable water supply to the north Carlow village.

The section of works will take place on Rathmore Lane, between the t-junction at Phealan St (L2013) and end at the crossroads at Coole Lane. The works will also involve laying new service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Uisce Éireann’s programme manager Joe Carroll is looking forward to getting the project underway.

“Carrying out these works under the National Leakage Reduction Programme will greatly benefit the community. This section of water mains was prioritised for investment and replacement by Uisce Éireann due to its age and deteriorating condition, resulting in supply interruptions to homes and businesses. When completed, this project will improve water quality, significantly reduce leakage and provide local residents with a sustainable and more reliable water supply for generations to come. I would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and co-operation during the works. We know based on previous experiences that the short-term inconvenience will be overshadowed by the long-term benefits.”

Shareridge Ltd will carry out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann and are expected to be complete in October.

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. Traffic management will be in place to allow the works to be delivered safely and efficiently. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times. These essential works may involve some short-term water interruptions and details will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie

This project is one example of how Uisce Éireann is working in partnership with local authorities to reduce leakage and provide a more reliable water supply. Fixing leaks can be complicated, but we are making progress. In 2018, the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2022 it was 37%. We are on track to achieve a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water and enhancing the environment. To find out more, visit www.water.ie