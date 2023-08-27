Vigil to take place this evening for four young people who died in Clonmel crash

James Cox

A vigil will be held this evening outside Loreto Clonmel following the tragic crash in the town which claimed four young lives.

Presentation Secondary School Principal Michael O’Loughlin said “a great day of celebration is now replaced by unbearable grief and a great sense of loss”.

Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy (all 18) and Grace’s 24-year-old brother Luke McSweeney died on Mountain Road on Friday night.

Principal of the Presentation Michael O’Loughlin said Zoey and Grace were looking forward to a new start.

“No words can express our sorrow, our pain, and our grief. Zoey and Grace were two beautiful students, loved by everybody who met them… and achieved such excellent results on Friday.

“Both girls were absolutely thrilled with their results and were looking forward to new, exciting times ahead.”

Loreto Clonmel Principal Anne McGrath paid tribute to Nicole Murphy, who attended the school.

“No words can express our sorrow, pain and grief. Nicole was a beautiful student, highly regarded by staff and students alike. During her time in Loreto she developed into a young woman who was kind, gentle and witty: and she was a trusted and loyal friend.”

Loreto and Presentation Clonmel and other schools in the town opened on Saturday to help support students and their families in the wake of the crash.

Michael O’ Loughlin, principal of Presentation Secondary School Clonme and Anne McGrath, principal of Loreto Secondary School, make statements near to the scene where four young people died in a car crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Photo: Damien Storan/PA Images

Minister for Education Norma Foley has pledged psychological and other “essential” supports for students and staff in the area “over the coming period”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the nation is mourning following the tragic deaths.

Mr Varadkar said in a statement on Saturday: “It is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic incident in Clonmel last night.

“Leaving Cert results night should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people. It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood.

“For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.

“I am assured that the school authorities and HSE will work together to put in place the necessary supports for their classmates and community. We must come together in times such as this.”