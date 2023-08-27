What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

The tragic deaths of four young people in a road crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, dominates Sunday’s front pages.

The Business Post leads with a story on Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien pushing for tax cuts for landlords.

Our front page today. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/LyVcHklEWC for these stories plus: 🗞️ IDA chief says Ireland must ‘play hard’ with subsidies for FDI 🗞️ Inside Dublin city’s new policing plan 🗞️ Irish banks hit ‘sweet spot’ for investors pic.twitter.com/TSFPYEgzQU — Business Post (@businessposthq) August 27, 2023

The Sunday Independent, Sunday World, Irish Mail on Sunday, Irish Sun on Sunday and The Sunday Times all lead with the deaths of Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy (all 18) and Grace’s 24-year-old brother Luke McSweeney.

In today’s paper:

– ‘The girls were all going to college’ – crash tragedy

– Ministers warn RTÉ: ‘No bailout without reforms’

– One-in-three Senators missed half votes this year pic.twitter.com/cM8QblSF69 — Irish Mail on Sunday (@IrishMailSunday) August 26, 2023

Today’s Irish Sun on Sunday front page. pic.twitter.com/IXJOoXWTVJ — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) August 27, 2023

The front page of tomorrow’s Sunday Times – subscribe here to read it all online https://t.co/hh3xChZS8i pic.twitter.com/EiWKeKuDG9 — The Sunday Times Ireland (@ST__Ireland) August 26, 2023

A crackdown on life sentences, a plea from the families of the victims of Lucy Letby and staff mistrust in the NHS lead the UK’s newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Express says Britain’s “vilest killers” will die behind bars after UK prime minister Rishi Sunak ordered a “life means life” crackdown.

Sunday Express front cover: PM – life to mean life for vilest killershttps://t.co/jGxbv2cATY#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/h8kceYdfPG — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 26, 2023

The Sunday Mirror relays a plea from the families of children murdered by Lucy Letby who do not want a hospital boss to avoid giving evidence at an inquiry.

The Independent reports that more than half of NHS staff believe managers would ignore whistleblowers.

Drivers in London could be hit with a new “pay-per-mile” road tax under Labour plans, according to the Mail on Sunday

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Secret Labour plan to charge drivers by mile #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1gH8QH5s8Y — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 26, 2023

The Sunday Times features a story on a senior doctor who said the neonatal unit Lucy Letby worked in was “chaotic” and “overstretched”.

SUNDAY. TIMES: Damning email told of chaos on Letby ward #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hhRavIuof4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 26, 2023

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has ruled out introducing a wealth tax if Labour win the next election, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

And the Daily Star says bird watchers have been warned of Sherwood Forest “naturalists”.