Aldi to create 340 new jobs over coming months

Michael Bolton

Aldi is creating 340 jobs in its stores across the country between now and the busy Christmas period.

The supermarket operates 160 Irish stores, and currently employs 4,650 people nationwide. This year, Aldi has opened new stores in Adamstown, Cabra, Ballyhaunis, Athenry and Kanturk.

The jobs are located across the country, including 79 open vacancies in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 25 in Mayo, 22 in Galway, 77 in Kerry, and 15 in Kildare.

Recruitment is currently underway, with vacancies in both new and existing stores.

“Aldi has continued to grow in 2023 and to invest in new stores, and now we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams across the country ahead of Christmas,” Aldi Ireland’s HR director Brian O’Shea said.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business, and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our team and our success in the future,” he added.

Interested applicants can apply for open vacancies via the Aldi website.