Carlow cinemas offer €4 ticket deal on Saturday

You’ll be able to catch a flick for €4 at Carlow cinemas this Saturday. Cinemas across the Republic of Ireland will celebrate National Cinema Day with admission tickets at participating venues reduced to just €4 including Premium seats, screens and 3D screenings. The 2023 initiative is supported by Screen Ireland.



Last year’s National Cinema Day was a huge success in Ireland, with over 200,000 admissions for that single day, making it the biggest cinema-going day of the year. The industry is looking forward to welcoming even more visitors to the big screen for National Cinema Day 2023.

Approximately 99% of cinemas in the Republic of Ireland will participate in this initiative, offering a wide variety of new and recent releases for audiences to enjoy, including family favourites that all the family can enjoy as a treat as schools reopen.

Off the back of a blockbuster summer and the massive popularity of both Barbie and Oppenheimer, the cinema industry in Ireland has united to celebrate the ritual of cinema-going and the important place it has in Irish life. For many years, Ireland has had the highest cinema attendance per capita in Europe,

Tickets can be purchased through the websites of participating cinemas, and at the box office from Sunday August 27th. Audiences are advised to check local cinema listings and can also visit www.cinemaday.ie as a central online location to check out what’s screening at their local cinema.