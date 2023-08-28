Carlow football tournament in memory of Amanda raised funds for worthy causes

FRIENDS, family and the local community came together recently to celebrate the memory of Amanda Kinsella and raise funds for good causes.

The Amanda Kinsella Memorial Tournament in Palatine saw a men’s and women’s game with a team of GAA players in Bahrain and Oman combining to play Palatine, while a mixture of footballers from the Middle East, Carlow College and St Leo’s went up against Bennekerry/Tinryland ladies.

Blessed with fine weather, the matches were competitive affairs, but the occasion was all about those who cherished Amanda coming together to celebrate her life.

An Oman GAA jersey with Amanda’s number was presented to her family. Afterwards,

a great night was had in Palatine clubhouse, with a raffle taking place.

The event was organised by Amanda’s family – parents Patricia and Michael, siblings Aisling and David and Amanda’s partner Brendan.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Amy Lawler Memorial Fund, which supports families who have loved ones in hospital, and to Bennekerry NS.

Carrie Lawler of the Amy Lawler Foundation said: “We’re extremely grateful to everyone who donated and everyone who sponsored the raffle prizes, and thank you the Kinsella family for choosing Amy’s fund again.”