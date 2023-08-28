Carlow SMEs offered chance to boost sales through public sector tenders

A support programme has been launched for Carlow small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to increase their sales through public sector procurement

“One of the best ways for County Carlow SMEs to grow sales is to understand how to win more tenders from public sector buyers,” said Kieran Comerford, head of economic development & enterprise in Carlow County Council’s LEO.

“Public procurement contests follow a formal, structured process and it’s important for SMEs to understand the process.”

To support Co Carlow SME’s in tendering to public bodies Carlow County Council are running a two-day programme commencing on 8 September. This programme will equip participants with the tools to navigate the public sector market place and to understand the process of how to bid effectively for public sector opportunities.

Public procurement in Ireland is estimated to be worth €17 billion annually. It covers a wide range of sectors and encompasses products and services. Public bodies are constantly under pressure to buy smartly, spend less and collaborate with others in purchasing. This often results in larger, higher profile procurement activity, often using competitive dialogue, frameworks or central purchasing arrangements.

Welcoming the programme, Cllr. Andrea Dalton, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said “Public sector procurement is a powerful tool that can be used to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and level the playing field for small businesses. I’d encourage Carlow companies to engage with this programme.”

The programme is delivered by Keystone Procurement co-founder Donncha Phelan. Donnacha has 16 years of consulting experience and has been involved in all stages of the procurement business cycle, including engagement management and delivery. He supports public and private sector buyers undertaking procurement and tendering competitions and is an experienced public procurement trainer and mentor.

The programme is highly subsidised by Carlow County Council with the support of Enterprise Ireland. Link to booking here: E-Tenders and Tendering – Understanding and Accessing the Public Procurement Processes – Local Enterprise Office – Carlow.