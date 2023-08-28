Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

William Alan Young

Kilcarrig Lodge, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at his home, August 26th, 2023.

Deeply regretted by his wife Doris, sons Mark, Simon & Paul, daughter Sally, daughters-in-law Catherine, Emma & Kellie, grandchildren Orla, Keira, Gavin, Carys, Jack, Matthew & Peter, sisters Ruth & Helen, brother David, relatives, neighbours & his many friends.

“At Rest”

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 3pm in Saint Mary’s Church, Bagenalstown, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Bagenalstown.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team.

