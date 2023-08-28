Green Ribbon walk set for Carlow

Monday, August 28, 2023

 

 

Enjoying the wonderful forest park walks at Oak Park

 

 

IFA President Tim Cullinan has encouraged farm families to attend and support the Green Ribbon walks organised by IFA in partnership with See Change, Coillte, and Mental Health Ireland in support of the Green Ribbon campaign.

A Let’s Talk and Walk Green Ribbon walk will take place in Oak Park Forest Park, Co Carlow on Sunday 17 September at 3pm.

The Green Ribbon campaign aims to spread awareness about mental health difficulties to help end mental health stigma and discrimination.

Tim Cullinan said: “It has been a difficult year for many farmers with increasing demands and rising input costs contributing to a lot of additional stress and strain on many farm families. The Green Ribbon walks provide an opportunity for friends, families, and communities to connect”.

IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Chairperson Alice Doyle said this year marks the 11th year that IFA has been involved in the Green Ribbon walks.

“The nature of farming results in many farmers prioritising farm productivity over their own mental health. The Green Ribbon walks provide an opportunity for farmers and rural communities to take time out from their work and socialise with others outdoors,” said Alice.

 

