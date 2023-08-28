Two motorcyclists killed in separate collisions in Offaly and Dublin

Muireann Duffy

Updated: 10.45am

Two men have died following separate single-vehicle collisions in Offaly and Dublin on Sunday evening.

In Offaly, a motorcyclist aged in his 40s died in a collision on the R357 at Mullaghatour, Belmont at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

The man was pronounced death at the scene and his body was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The road remains closed while a forensic examination is carried out, with local diversions in place.

In a separate collision in Dublin, within an hour of the Offaly crash, another motorcyclist, a man also aged in his 40s, was killed at Junction 1 Southbound of the M1/M50 slip road.

The crash occurred shortly after 7pm and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains were taken to Beaumont Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí said the road has reopened after a forensic examination of the scene was concluded.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of either crash or any road users with camera footage to come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to the Offaly crash is asked to contact Birr Garda station on 057-916 9710, while those with information on the M50 collision can contact Ballymun Garda station on 01-666 4400.

Alternatively, members of the public can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.