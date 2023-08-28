New programme will focus on all stages of the menopause

A NEW and free programme designed to help women at all stages of the menopause – before, during and after – will be available soon, thanks to the local chamber of commerce.

County Carlow Chamber is working with Dr Diane Cooper, founder and CEO of EduFIT, clinical exercise physiologist and health researcher in developing a free programme in Carlow on supporting women’s health and wellbeing in the workplace, with a special focus on pre-menopause, perimenopause and post-menopause.

MenoWell is designed to help companies or individuals to support, educate and empower women for wellness in these stages of life. The lessons and resources can also be shared with other women. MenoWell is also designed to increase awareness and education for men who have a role in supporting women at work or at home.

Lisa McCann of County Carlow Chamber of Commerce said: “We are delighted to be working with Dr Diane Cooper on the delivery of this programme, which will start in September. We would love to see as many people as possible join us for the programme – regardless of gender – as we believe there are some key benefits for everyone, particularly from taking part in the online masterclasses, which will take just one hour a week over the six weeks.”

The programme includes women’s health, menopause and lifestyle education and training, health masterclasses, specific nutrition recipes, a bespoke on-demand library of women-specific exercise classes, free access to ‘MenoWell at Home’ for women who would like to train with the EduFIT team live online in the evenings, and Q&As with the EduFIT experts.

The six-week programme starts on Monday 11 September. The health masterclasses take place from 1pm to 2pm every Monday; the topics covered include muscle matters, building bones, healthy hearts, sleeping soundly, nutrition for health, and self-care. They are live, online, evidence-based and delivered in a practical way, with lots of take-home resources. They will be recorded and available in women’s on-demand library afterwards. The masterclasses focus on key adaptations experienced by women after 35 years of age, with particular focus on the menopause and the practical lifestyle behaviours to assist them to have a healthier menopause. The first 30 minutes is content delivered by the expert. The following 30 minutes is available for Q&A with the expert. If you would like to participate in the women-specific exercise classes, these take place on Monday and Thursday evenings from 8pm to 8.40pm live and online for six weeks.

Dr Cooper said: “We are thrilled to bring MenoWell to Carlow with County Carlow Chamber. This is a unique programme, the first of its kind. To date we have seen huge improvements in women’s strength, fitness, mobility, wellbeing, awareness and education, self-reported menopause symptoms and more. Women tell us this is a gamechanger. We are so excited to bring it to women and men in Carlow.”

If you wish to attend, register online at www.carlowchamber.com or by email to [email protected]. Queries should be directed to County Carlow Chamber on 059 9132337.