Pensioner died two weeks after suspected hit-and-run incident, inquest hears

Seán McCárthaigh

A pensioner died two weeks after she was struck by a vehicle in a collision in south Dublin, an inquest has heard.

Anne Peavoy (72) from Clondalkin was admitted to Tallaght University Hospital on March 16th, 2022, after being the victim of a suspected hit-and-run incident.

The mother of four died in the hospital on April 1st last year.

A brief hearing of an inquest into Ms Peavoy’s death at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Monday heard post-mortem results showed she died as a result of multiple-organ failure, sepsis and a blood clot on her lung.

However, the coroner, Cróna Gallagher, said a fractured leg which Ms Peavoy had sustained after being struck by the vehicle in the collision two weeks earlier was found to be “a significant contributory factor” in her death.

A staff nurse at Tallaght University Hospital, Ivana Bilobrk, provided evidence of formally identifying the body of the deceased to gardaí.

Detective Inspector Liam Donoghue applied for an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25.2 of the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings have been instituted in relation to Ms Peavoy’s death.

It is understood a motorist has been charged with a number of offences including careless driving in relation to the incident.

Dr Gallagher granted the application and adjourned the inquest until a date to be fixed after the conclusion of any criminal proceedings.

A large group of Ms Peavoy’s relatives attended the hearing but did not address the court.

It was the second tragedy to strike the Peavoy family in less than a year as Ms Peavoy’s daughter, Tara, died in May 2021 from a rare but life-threatening condition which attacks the immune system called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis or HLH.