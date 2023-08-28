Tesco Ireland to invest €80m in new stores and upgrades

Michael Bolton

Tesco Ireland has announced plans to spend €80 million this year on eight new store openings, extensive store refit and refurbishment upgrade programmes.

The investment will include the opening of eight new Tesco Express stores, and significant upgrade projects for 50 stores.

The announcement comes as Tesco is set to open its 167th store on Scholarstown Road in Rathfarnham on September 7th.

Three more Tesco Express stores will open in Dublin by the end of the year, as well as other stores in Cork and Waterford.

The new stores will create over 100 jobs as well as internal role transfers for existing colleagues, and will also open up new management opportunities.

Tesco currently employs over 13,000 people in Ireland.

Tesco Ireland’s chief operating officer Geoff Byrne said the strong pipeline of store openings and refurbishments planned spells good news for customers.

“We have an ambitious development strategy for the business and are very excited to be expanding our Tesco Express model. We remain as committed as ever to delivering a rewarding shopping experience for our customers, which offers real value.

“Our Two Oaks store is the first of eight new stores we plan to open this year. Our Tesco Express model is proving very successful in urban settings and reflects evolving consumer demand for greater convenient shopping opportunities in high footfall areas.”