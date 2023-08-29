Carlow Co Council seeking land for social housing

Carlow County Council are seeking expressions of interest for the purchase of land for social housing purposes in Carlow town and Borris.

The council are looking for brownfield and greenfield sites and must be located in zoned land where residential development is permitted.

For further information visit www.etenders.gov.ie or request an information pack from the housing department in the Tullow Civic Offices by emailing [email protected] or ringing 0599136296.

Submissions to be made by email only to [email protected].

Proposals are subject to approval by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.