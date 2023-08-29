Carlow Co Council seeking land for social housing

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Carlow County Council are seeking expressions of interest for the purchase of land for social housing purposes in Carlow town and Borris.

The council are looking for brownfield and greenfield sites and must be located in zoned land where residential development is permitted.

For further information visit www.etenders.gov.ie or request an information pack from the housing department in the Tullow Civic Offices by emailing [email protected]  or ringing 0599136296.

Submissions to be made by email only to [email protected].

Proposals are subject to approval by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Filed under: , , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Homecoming for GAA player Rose, Caoimhe in county grounds

Tuesday, 29/08/23 - 4:41pm

A clay pigeon shoot event to raise much-needed funds for the Community Park in Carrigduff Bunclody will take place next weekend 

Tuesday, 29/08/23 - 4:31pm

Carlow student who achieved top marks takes it in his stride

Tuesday, 29/08/23 - 4:30pm

Similar Articles

Carlow student who achieved top marks takes it in his stride

Tuesday, 29/08/23 - 4:30pm

Carlow town derelict building to be acquired by council

Tuesday, 29/08/23 - 4:19pm

What’s planned for your area?

Friday, 25/08/23 - 8:32pm