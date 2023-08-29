Carlow student who achieved top marks takes it in his stride

A MYSHALL student thought there had been some mistake when he realised he had achieved 625 points in his leaving certificate exam. And although Patrick Doyle of Borris Vocational earned seven H1s, his expectations weren’t particularly high.

Laidback and modest, Patrick said he had always got good marks in school but had never hit the heights of last week’s wonderful achievement.

“I never got too stressed,” he said. “I didn’t put too much pressure on myself, which might have helped. I only really got stuck in after Easter.”

Patrick was immensely grateful to his parents Eleanor and Martin and Borris Vocational School. “Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am. The teachers down in Borris are also great, always there for us. Only for them, I would not have done half as well.

“It’s a great school, great community spirit. There is always someone there for you. Outside the classroom, the school does a lot hurling, football and equestrian. They are always there if you need someone.”

Patrick has a keen interest in equestrian, particularly show jumping, while he is also a member of Naomh Eoin/Myshall GAA. In 2019, Patrick was part of a Borris Vocational School team that won an international showjumping competition in the UK.

Patrick works with Ado Moran at his Borris yard in the morning, while he rides horses at his aunt Mary and uncles Jimmy and Martin’s place in the afternoon. Indeed, he was speaking to The Nationalist on Monday morning while bringing a horse back into a yard.

Patrick felt that having pastimes during the leaving certificate was vital for him. “It’s important – you have to take a break. You can’t be studying all the time.”

Patrick has a couple of options open to him and will await the CAO results before deciding on whether to pursue veterinary science or perhaps take a year out. Regardless of whether it’s show jumping or academia, he’ll take it all in his stride.