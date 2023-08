Carlow County Council have announced plans to acquire a derelict building on Brown Street, Carlow.

The council have advertised a notice of intention to acquire no 9 Brown Street near Carlow College under the Derelict Sites Act.

Any owner, lessee or occupier will have until 29 September to make an objection to the acquisition.

A map of the derelict site is available to view at council offices and on https://consult.carlow.ie.