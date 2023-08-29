Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Sister Mary Sibbald

CSJ died on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O’Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario. Sister Mary was in the 56th year of her religious life.

Sister Mary is predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Elizabeth (née Abbey) Sibbald, her sister, Nan and her brothers, Thomas and James. She will be sadly missed by her family, nieces and nephews, friends and by her Sisters in community.

Sister Mary was born and raised in Rathvilly, a village in County Carlow, Ireland. She was a teacher in Ireland for twelve years before travelling to northern British Columbia to teach with the Sisters of St. Joseph in Terrace. She joined the congregation on September 14, 1967 and continued to teach over the years in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia.

From 1982, she was a compassionate and welcoming presence in parish work, pastoral care with seniors in nursing homes, and with newcomers and those marginalized in the city of Toronto at the Women’s Drop In on Queen Street and the St. Felix Centre.

She is remembered as a woman who embodied the Sisters’ charism of hospitality.

Sr. Mary’s funeral will take place in Toronto on Tuesday, 29th August. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be held in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow on Sunday, 3rd September at 11am.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.