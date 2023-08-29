Homecoming for GAA player Rose, Caoimhe in county grounds

By Elizabeth Lee

Carlow Rose, Caoimhe Deering had a fitting and lovely surprise when a homecoming presentation was made to her during a Rathvilly football game over the weekend.

Caoimhe represented her county with all the pride and passion you’d expect from a true-blue Carlovian in this year’s Rose of Tralee festival. Her real passion in life is GAA and is not only footballer herself she also coaches the U12 Rathvilly girls and is a qualified referee as is her dad, Brian.

Her brother, Paraic, plays for both club and county and so when Rathvilly were up against Palatine in the first round of the championship on Saturday evening in Netwatch Cullen Park, Caoimhe was there to cheer the team on. However, unknown to her, a secret had been brewing in Rathvilly and beyond and, at half time, her beloved U12 team togged out and formed a guard of honour on the pitch.

Her aunt and cathaoirlech of Carlow Co Co, Andrew Dalton, deputy mayor of Carlow, Fergal Brown, and GAA chairman Jim Bolger were all there to present her with a bouquet of flowers and a gift to say congratulations and well done to Caoimhe.

“I was so surprised, it was lovely. I have such a passion for GAA, I’m invested in it,” said Caoimhe. “As for the Rose of Tralee, I’d do it all again tomorrow if I could. It was an unbelievable experience, I had the best time of my life. It was incredible!”