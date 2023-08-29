Irish man found dead on holiday in Ibiza

Gerard Couzens

An Irish holidaymaker has been found dead at his hotel room in the party resort of San Antonio on Ibiza.

Initial reports pointed to the tourist being British. But on Tuesday police described the dead man as a 34-year-old Irish national.

The man was staying at the four-star Hotel Tropical in the centre of San Antonio.

Hotel sources have also confirmed the holidaymaker was Irish, although the hotel has said it will not be making any official comment.

An ongoing investigation into the unnamed tourist’s death is ongoing.

Sources close to the probe have confirmed local reports referring to the possibility of a “drug overdose” that the idea it is drug-related is being looked at.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed today: “I can confirm we are investigating the death of an Irish national at a hotel in San Antonio in Ibiza.

“The autopsy will help investigators determine the cause of death.”

The alarm was raised just before 4pm on Monday. Emergency responders rushed to the hotel, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is said to have been staying with friends at the hotel, with sources saying they had interviewed a cousin.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.”