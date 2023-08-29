Keira is ‘absolutely ecstatic’ with her maximum points

By Elizabeth Lee

“I’M absolutely ecstatic here. Nothing is ever certain and I didn’t know how the papers were going to go. I was nervous but I knew that I’d put in a lot of work over the past few years and now it’s all paid off!” said a delighted Keira Reilly.

Keira scored the maximum points in her leaving cert in St Leo’s College, Carlow and returned to the school on Friday morning to pick up her certificate and meet her friends and teachers.

Keira was an outstanding student throughout her secondary school years and was a member of the Alliance Française ***Joutes Oratoires*** debating team which won the all-Ireland title earlier this year.

Keira, who hails from Rathvilly and went to the local St Patrick’s National School, is the daughter of Derek and Elaine. She loves languages and intends on keeping up her standard in French and has her sights set on studying law at University College, Dublin.

She would like to thank all her teachers and the staff in St Leo’s College as well as her parents for giving her all the support and encouragement to get her where she is today.

“Thanks to my teachers and Ms Broderick and to my parents. They really gave me every opportunity and supported me all along the way,” said Keira.