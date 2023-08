By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Police are investigating the death of a man aged in his 50s.

Officers attended the scene in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea, Co Derry on Tuesday night.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.

All circumstances surrounding the man’s death are being investigated by detectives from the Major Investigation Team, the PSNI said.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested man and remains in police custody.