Another bumper year for LC results in Co Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE were much fewer squeals of delight or horror – or tears of joy or disappointment for that matter, either – in Co Carlow schools when the leaving certificate results were issued on Friday.

Results day was always traditionally an emotional pressure cooker, where students’ emotions boiled over into happiness or frustration after months of waiting and years of hard work. Friends who studied, played, flirted and grew up together got to congregate and compare results, while also saying goodbye forever to their secondary school teachers. It was a rite of passage for them.

This year, though, a whole new scenario happened and it has been evolving since the Covid pandemic stomped all across school traditions.

The students no longer have to return to school to collect their results. They’re all issued via a portal that they can access via any phone or laptop. In other words, from anywhere.

The class of 2023 are part of a generation that has technology hotwired into their brains, so why would they want to return to school to find out how they did when they could find out from their trusty phones?

Also this year, there was an added dimension in that the results, usually issued in mid-August when there were no other students in the classrooms, were brought out late in the month, so they clashed with the induction of first years into the schools.

Several schools opted not to formally invite the Class of 2023 back to their alma maters, instead focusing on looking after the young newcomers.

Several school principals who spoke to ***The Nationalist*** were quite annoyed that they were almost forced into a situation where they did not have the time or the space to entertain the leaving cert students while trying to look after the incoming first years. They argued that there was no reason why the results should be issued so late in August.

Many of the schools let the students choose whether they wanted to go back to school to discuss their results, chat with their teachers and get advice from the guidance counsellors.

Tullow Community School principal Paul Thornton believes that it’s important for leaving cert students to have the support they may need from their schools, especially if they were disappointed with their results.

“It’s easy to open an envelope that has 600 points. You’d be happy to open that anywhere. Our concerns would be more to do with the students who are disappointed with their results and who may not come from a family background that’s able to support them and answer their questions. They’re the students who need to come in and talk,” said Mr Thornton.

Other schools, such as St Leo’s College, Carlow and Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass hosted receptions for their students so they could meet their friends, talk to teachers and generally say goodbye to their school lives.

Patricia Gurhy, principal of Scoil Chonglais, said that her school had tea, sandwiches, time and space for the Class of 2023.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for them to come together as a group and mark the occasion with friends and their teachers. Our school guidance counsellor was on hand to talk to the students. Over refreshments, after collecting their results, students shared their plans for the future,” she said.

Niamh Broderick, principal of St Leo’s College in Carlow, added: “I think it’s really important for our students to be able to do that. To meet their friends and their teachers and maybe give each other a hug.

“We had our first years and our last year’s leaving cert students here at the school at the same time. One class was just beginning and the other had just finished. It was lovely.”