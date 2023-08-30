‘Bad news’ for county as Carlow/Kilkenny five-seater remains

CARLOW will continue to be under-represented in the Dáil with the news that the electoral commission rebuffed a proposal for a single county three-seat constituency.

As part of a national review, the commission considered Carlow’s population of 61,968 as “insufficient to support a standalone constituency, as this approach would give rise to breaches of the boundaries of adjacent counties”.

The boundary commission recommends that Carlow/Kilkenny remains a five-seat constituency. However, it has been proposed that 13 electoral divisions around Urlingford be transferred to the newly-formed Tipperary North constituency. The constituency will have a population of 159,697.

A move to a three-seater constituency was widely thought to have favored the bigger parties, but would also have boosted the county’s representation at national level. Five-seater status has seen just one Carlow TD elected in each of the last three general elections. The constitution provides for one TD to be elected for every 20-30,000 people.

Labour councillor William Paton described the announcement on social media as bad news for the county and that Carlow’s current representation in Dáil Éireann will continue for another five years.

The link between Carlow/Kilkenny at constituency level goes back to 1948.