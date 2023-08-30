Carlow home full of modern features carries €895k price tag

DNG McCormack are presenting this superb detached Carlow residence to the market in a desirable location c. 6 kms from Tullow town at Ballybit Big.

Extending to a very spacious c. 4575 sq.ft. the property is full of modern features, landscaped gardens on c. seven acres and finished to an extremely high standard.

Accommodation comprises of a entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen / dining area, sun room, utility, Guest WC, 2 bedrooms both en-suite, office/bedroom and store room on ground level with 4 bedrooms all ensuite, main bathroom, hot press, walk in wardrobe and laundry room / bedroom on first floor level.

The house was built in 2007 and is situated on a generous c. 8 acre site with mature gardens, tarmac driveway, outdoor BBQ area.

There are also three outbuildings extending to c. 1070 m2 all with electric doors and electricity.

An abundance of quality features such as high spec security cameras with infrared motion detectors, 7 KW Zappi EV car charger, triple glazed windows among many more. Price: €895,000.