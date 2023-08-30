Dream becomes a reality for top-scoring Carlow student

A DREAM became a reality for a Hacketstown student due to her hard work as she achieved top marks in the leaving certificate. Ailbhe Maguire obtained 625 marks, including seven H1s, at Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown – much to her surprise.

“I was hoping to get enough for my course, which was 566 last year,” said Ailbhe. “I couldn’t believe it. I had dreamt alright of getting those points, but I never really thought I’d be able to achieve it.”

Ailbhe spoke about the reaction of her proud parents Bronagh and Johnny. “They were absolutely delighted for me. I think they are more relieved that I got what I wanted and that the hard work paid off.”

Ailbhe was glowing in her praise of Coláiste Eoin and her teachers for their efforts. “I loved it … loved the school. I got on really well with the teachers. Because it’s a small school, all the teachers know you and encourage you. They made coming in so easy.”

Ailbhe said that an in-school supervised study session each evening got her into a great routine of study in fifth year. “I think consistency of studying, doing a bit every night paid off,” she said. “I did two hours in fifth and tried to aim for three years in sixth year, while still taking breaks.”

Coláiste Eoin has academic tracking for its students, while a mentor programme is another support.

Ailbhe struck a great balance for herself in fifth and sixth year by continuing to play football with St Brigid’s in Clonmore and even maintaining a part-time job at St Patrick’s College in Kiltegan.

Ailbhe hopes to study for a general science degree in UCD, which allows specialisation in year three or four. She is open-minded about her future, but has an interest in possibly pursuing a career in physiology or genetics.

Principal Alan Costello wished Ailbhe the very best as she enters an exciting new chapter of her life. “You couldn’t speak highly enough about Ailbhe,” he said. “Work ethic, preparation, application, consistency and a high level of organisation. They are all things Ailbhe brought to bear.”