Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach debs 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

 

Gaelcholáiste students ready for their debs

 

Dressed to impress!

 

Shaun Ní Shuibhne and Aaron Power

 

Josh Mac Aoghain and Sheila Doyle

 

James Timmons-Murphy, Paige Collins and Sean Drennan

 

Alannah Grufferty, Dylan O’Donohoe, Abaigh Weller and Ava Doyle

 

 

Vicky Ayodele, Sarah Sheeran and Lauren Nic Gearailt

 

Lining up for the album pics before the Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach debs

 

Jack Archbold, Rachel De Léis, Roisin NÍ Chatháin, Ronan Ó Dúill, Roisin Eaves and Seán Hoult

 

Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach students ready for their debs

 

