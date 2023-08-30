Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach debs 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Gaelcholáiste students ready for their debs
Dressed to impress!
Shaun Ní Shuibhne and Aaron Power
Josh Mac Aoghain and Sheila Doyle
James Timmons-Murphy, Paige Collins and Sean Drennan
Alannah Grufferty, Dylan O’Donohoe, Abaigh Weller and Ava Doyle
Vicky Ayodele, Sarah Sheeran and Lauren Nic Gearailt
Lining up for the album pics before the Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach debs
Jack Archbold, Rachel De Léis, Roisin NÍ Chatháin, Ronan Ó Dúill, Roisin Eaves and Seán Hoult
Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach students ready for their debs
